Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 25 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.96 on Wednesday, reaching $680.68. The company had a trading volume of 48,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $612.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $548.39. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $690.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,038 shares of company stock valued at $77,383,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

