Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 112 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after purchasing an additional 277,104 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 30.7% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.93.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $535.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $346.66 and a 52 week high of $540.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

