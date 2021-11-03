Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMC traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,614. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $131.36 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.33.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

