Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 112 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,633,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $265.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.49.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.70.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.