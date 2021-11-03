Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 118 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $16,706,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 45.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in CVS Health by 27.4% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 4,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in CVS Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 125,402 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.91. The stock had a trading volume of 782,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $91.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.04.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

