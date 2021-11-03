Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 750 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.03. 204,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,261,875. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.80 and its 200 day moving average is $231.29. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.16 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.66%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.92.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.