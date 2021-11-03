Melvin Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Melvin Capital Management LP reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.7% of Melvin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Melvin Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Booking worth $295,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,486.96.

BKNG stock traded down $8.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,445.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,236. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,598.78 and a 52-week high of $2,540.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,393.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,304.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.16, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 41.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

