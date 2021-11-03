Melvin Capital Management LP Has $94.89 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Melvin Capital Management LP lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.50% of Darden Restaurants worth $94,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,619,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after buying an additional 764,922 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,634,000 after buying an additional 588,632 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.37. 18,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,217. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.07 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.81.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $798,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

