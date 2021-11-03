Melvin Capital Management LP Takes $29.21 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,210,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Dynatrace by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,965. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.39. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

