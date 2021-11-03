Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 49.61%. Research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.