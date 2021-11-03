Meridian Management Co. Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meridian Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in salesforce.com by 76,773.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 116,847 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,542,000 after acquiring an additional 116,695 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 377,347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,174,000 after buying an additional 247,583 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,435,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,071 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $247,951,000 after buying an additional 156,080 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total transaction of $6,034,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.50, for a total value of $2,000,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 814,856 shares of company stock worth $220,134,634. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,488. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.98. The stock has a market cap of $295.25 billion, a PE ratio of 121.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.14.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

