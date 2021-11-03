Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,411,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,185 shares of company stock valued at $952,794 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

