Merit Financial Group LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,666,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,341 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.00. The company had a trading volume of 50,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,573. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $105.72 and a twelve month high of $144.15.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.