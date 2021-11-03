Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $437.07. 2,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,239. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $299.63 and a 1 year high of $438.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.