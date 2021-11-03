Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Trading Down 5.3%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71). 2,857 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.74).

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.51.

Merit Group Company Profile (LON:MRIT)

Merit Group plc operates as a business intelligence, events, media, and training company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; tailored intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

