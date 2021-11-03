Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $115.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.38.

MTH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE MTH traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $109.89. The stock had a trading volume of 269,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,167. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.20 and a 200-day moving average of $102.79.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,929 shares of company stock worth $2,098,691. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,186,000 after purchasing an additional 157,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 38,923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

