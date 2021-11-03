Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $115.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.38.
MTH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
NYSE MTH traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $109.89. The stock had a trading volume of 269,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,167. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.20 and a 200-day moving average of $102.79.
In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,929 shares of company stock worth $2,098,691. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,186,000 after purchasing an additional 157,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 38,923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
