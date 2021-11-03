Merk Investments LLC Sells 16,941 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Merk Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,941 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust accounts for 4.5% of Merk Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Merk Investments LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of OUNZ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.18. 3,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,384. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $19.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.