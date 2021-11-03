Metal (MTL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23.57 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for about $3.37 or 0.00005393 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $224.20 million and approximately $23.57 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.38 or 0.00389869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.84 or 0.00236828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00099071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

