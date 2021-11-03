Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) was down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 110,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 190,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTA. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter worth about $162,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

