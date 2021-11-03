Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEOH. Piper Sandler began coverage on Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James set a $62.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.15.

MEOH stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

