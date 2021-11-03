MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,909 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Chile ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $2,022,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 140,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ECH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 701,073 shares. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

