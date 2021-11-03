MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $45.14 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $45,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after acquiring an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $535.52. 10,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,072. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $346.66 and a 12-month high of $540.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $501.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $220.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

