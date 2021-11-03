MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $74.04 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,248 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 48,009 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.4% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $74,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $168.85. The stock had a trading volume of 173,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $121.37 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

