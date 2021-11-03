MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,307 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after acquiring an additional 855,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.69. 46,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,934. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.16 and a 200 day moving average of $201.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $235.90. The company has a market capitalization of $161.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

