MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 50,041 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,041 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $46,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,600 shares of company stock worth $11,176,546. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $112.67. 228,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,943,396. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $115.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.75. The firm has a market cap of $217.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.