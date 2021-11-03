Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

MBNKF stock remained flat at $$1.39 during midday trading on Friday. 436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $123.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.