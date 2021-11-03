Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Update

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of MBNKF stock remained flat at $$1.39 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

