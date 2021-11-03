Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

MTRAF traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.22. 661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,709. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87. Metro has a twelve month low of $41.91 and a twelve month high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

