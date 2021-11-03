Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $29.66 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 111,615.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,829 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $29,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,205 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

ABT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.80. The stock had a trading volume of 80,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.94. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

