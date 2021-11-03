Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 96,750 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 115,178.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,750 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.97.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.87. 39,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,863. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $252.22. The stock has a market cap of $185.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.41.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

