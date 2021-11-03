MFS High Yield Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0158 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 19.9% over the last three years.

CMU traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 84,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,579. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

