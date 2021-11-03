M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 518.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,899 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 38,473 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $9,791,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $173,637,000 after purchasing an additional 425,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

