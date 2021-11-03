M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,464 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $145.88 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.17 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 117.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average of $119.96.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

