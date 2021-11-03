M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 153,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Clean Energy Fuels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.