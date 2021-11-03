MiamiCoin Price Reaches $0.0239 on Exchanges (MIA)

MiamiCoin (CURRENCY:MIA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, MiamiCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MiamiCoin has a total market cap of $63.45 million and $509,628.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiamiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00085048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00075741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00102505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,414.31 or 0.99913283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,546.04 or 0.07277334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022388 BTC.

MiamiCoin Profile

MiamiCoin’s total supply is 1,971,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,655,650,000 coins. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MiamiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiamiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiamiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiamiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

