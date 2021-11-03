Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Short Interest Update

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,840,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 20,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.28. 612,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,230,117. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

