Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Northwood Liquid Management LP

Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,086 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises 9.4% of Northwood Liquid Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northwood Liquid Management LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $42,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,477. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.89 and its 200 day moving average is $179.48. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.21 and a 12-month high of $207.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

