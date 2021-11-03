MIG Capital LLC Has $72.74 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MIG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 6.4% of MIG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $72,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 209,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.68.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $6.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.18. The stock had a trading volume of 431,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,344. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.71 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.90 and its 200 day moving average is $136.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

