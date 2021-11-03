Miller Value Partners LLC Buys New Position in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 224,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Audacy in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Audacy in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Audacy in the second quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Audacy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,500 over the last ninety days. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Audacy stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.65. Audacy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

