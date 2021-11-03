Miller Value Partners LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $49,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 11.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Citigroup by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 242.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 640,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after acquiring an additional 104,473 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.90. 793,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,816,224. The firm has a market cap of $139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.