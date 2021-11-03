Miller Value Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 128.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 94,925 shares during the quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Tenneco worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,218. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. Research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

