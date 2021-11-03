Miller Value Partners LLC Sells 892,975 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Miller Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 27.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,305,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 892,975 shares during the quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $15,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,908,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,779,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,521,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,931 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,005 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 95,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.61. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

