Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) PT Raised to $85.00 at Robert W. Baird

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MIME. Truist Financial began coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.19.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.25, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $3,299,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,908 shares of company stock valued at $15,025,453. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

