MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.41 Million

Analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will announce sales of $62.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.12 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $68.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $250.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.30 million to $254.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $271.18 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $283.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDXG. Northland Securities began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,292. The stock has a market cap of $905.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.97. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

