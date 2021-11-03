MML Investors Services LLC Buys 8,320 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 116.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MT stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

