MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 639 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Cognex by 199.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 123,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Cognex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 421,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.46. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on CGNX. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

