MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 875 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.42% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 267.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,075,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,502,000.

NASDAQ:DVOL opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $30.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

