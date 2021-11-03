MML Investors Services LLC Sells 382 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Gartner by 0.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Gartner by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Gartner by 396.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $17,099,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $1,225,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,131 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.00.

Shares of IT opened at $339.69 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.49 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

