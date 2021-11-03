Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Increases Dividend to $3.10 Per Share

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 3.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20.

Moelis & Company has decreased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Moelis & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC stock opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $76.97. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.40.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.