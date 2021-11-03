Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Short Interest Down 28.0% in October

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOGO shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOGO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mogo by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Mogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter valued at $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

MOGO traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,101. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $443.39 million, a P/E ratio of 322.16 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. Mogo had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

